Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Announces Earnings Results

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.19), FiscalAI reports. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 29.24%.The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million.
Stag Industrial Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of Stag Industrial stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.06. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stag Industrial
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stag Industrial
Stag Industrial Company Profile
Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.
Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stag Industrial
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.