Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Announces Earnings Results

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.19), FiscalAI reports. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 29.24%.The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million.

Stag Industrial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Stag Industrial stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.06. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1,818.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 541,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after buying an additional 451,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,889,000 after buying an additional 405,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 324.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 250,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 93.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 515,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 249,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

