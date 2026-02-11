St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Trading Down 13.4% – Here’s What Happened

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,243 and last traded at GBX 1,255. 9,472,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 29,336,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,449.

STJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,475 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,645.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.98. The company has a market cap of £6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

