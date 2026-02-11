St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Should You Sell?

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,257 and last traded at GBX 1,269.47. 5,789,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 29,209,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,449.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,645.14.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STJ

St. James’s Place Trading Down 12.9%

St. James’s Place Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.98.

(Get Free Report)

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.