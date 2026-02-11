Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.00 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

Strong Q4 and cash generation. Revenue grew 13% to €4.5B, gross margin expanded to 33.1%, operating income was €701M, Q4 free cash flow €834M and year FCF a record €2.9B with €9.5B in cash and opportunistic buybacks.

Revenue grew 13% to €4.5B, gross margin expanded to 33.1%, operating income was €701M, Q4 free cash flow €834M and year FCF a record €2.9B with €9.5B in cash and opportunistic buybacks. Record engagement and user growth. MAU net additions were the highest on record (now >750M MAUs), Wrapped drove ~300M user engagements and a company-record single day of subscriber intake.

MAU net additions were the highest on record (now >750M MAUs), Wrapped drove ~300M user engagements and a company-record single day of subscriber intake. AI and product roadmap to boost personalization and retention. Spotify emphasized agentic experiences (Interactive DJ, Prompted Playlist), a unique language-to-music data advantage, and internal AI tooling (Honk) to accelerate development and user personalization.

Spotify emphasized agentic experiences (Interactive DJ, Prompted Playlist), a unique language-to-music data advantage, and internal AI tooling (Honk) to accelerate development and user personalization. Ad-stack replatforming shows progress but ad growth remains modest today. Ad revenue rose ~4% (≈7% like‑for‑like excluding podcast optimizations), the new stack has attracted more advertisers and management expects stronger ad growth in H2 2026.

Ad revenue rose ~4% (≈7% like‑for‑like excluding podcast optimizations), the new stack has attracted more advertisers and management expects stronger ad growth in H2 2026. AI-created music and content risks remain unresolved. Spotify is pushing an artist-first rights framework and metadata labeling, but warns of spammy AI uploads, rights/derivative complexities and competitive/legal uncertainty that could pose risks.

SPOT opened at $476.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $539.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.59. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Erste Group Bank cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

