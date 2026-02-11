SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.77 and last traded at $184.6770, with a volume of 44564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.00.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average of $176.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,649,000 after acquiring an additional 104,963 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 79,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

