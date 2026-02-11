SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) Short Interest Down 76.0% in January

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,512 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the January 15th total of 6,287 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INKM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $34.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manske Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 81,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is an actively-managed, income-focused ETF of domestic and international ETFs with exposure to equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, preferred stocks and REITs. INKM was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

