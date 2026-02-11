SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL is GK Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GK Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 4.0% of GK Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.26 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.56.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

