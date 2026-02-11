S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $34,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $638.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.57.

S&P Global Trading Down 9.6%

NYSE SPGI opened at $401.68 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.88 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.30 and a 200-day moving average of $513.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Key Stories Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in January (down ~24.9% vs. mid‑January), leaving only ~3.12M shares short (1.0% of float) and a short‑interest ratio of ~1.9 days — reduced short pressure can support the stock if selling calms.

Short interest fell sharply in January (down ~24.9% vs. mid‑January), leaving only ~3.12M shares short (1.0% of float) and a short‑interest ratio of ~1.9 days — reduced short pressure can support the stock if selling calms. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness / upgrade commentary: at least one outlet flagged a “Buy” upgrade and described the sub‑$480 area as an attractive long‑term entry, which could attract value‑oriented buyers. S&P Global Upgraded to Buy

Analyst bullishness / upgrade commentary: at least one outlet flagged a “Buy” upgrade and described the sub‑$480 area as an attractive long‑term entry, which could attract value‑oriented buyers. Positive Sentiment: Technicals/contrarian case: multiple notes point to the stock being oversold after a multi‑week decline, suggesting a possible short‑term turnaround if fundamentals hold. Zacks Turnaround Thesis

Technicals/contrarian case: multiple notes point to the stock being oversold after a multi‑week decline, suggesting a possible short‑term turnaround if fundamentals hold. Neutral Sentiment: Quarter top line roughly in line: Q4 revenue of $3.92B slightly beat consensus ($3.89B) and was +9% y/y — shows continued demand across segments. Q4 Sales In Line

Quarter top line roughly in line: Q4 revenue of $3.92B slightly beat consensus ($3.89B) and was +9% y/y — shows continued demand across segments. Neutral Sentiment: Primary disclosures and presentation materials are available (earnings release, slide deck, call transcript) for investors to drill into segment performance and margin drivers. PR Newswire Release

Primary disclosures and presentation materials are available (earnings release, slide deck, call transcript) for investors to drill into segment performance and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and conservative FY26 guidance: Q4 EPS came in at $4.30 (vs. $4.32 est.) and management set FY2026 EPS of $19.40–$19.65 vs. consensus ~$19.90 — the guidance shortfall is the main driver of the selloff. Zacks: Earnings Miss

EPS miss and conservative FY26 guidance: Q4 EPS came in at $4.30 (vs. $4.32 est.) and management set FY2026 EPS of $19.40–$19.65 vs. consensus ~$19.90 — the guidance shortfall is the main driver of the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction magnified by thematic concerns: coverage noted that mixed results didn’t settle investor questions about S&P’s AI positioning and software exposure, pressuring valuation multiples and contributing to declines at peers. AI Concerns Piece

Market reaction magnified by thematic concerns: coverage noted that mixed results didn’t settle investor questions about S&P’s AI positioning and software exposure, pressuring valuation multiples and contributing to declines at peers. Negative Sentiment: Sector spillovers: coverage shows Moody’s and FactSet falling after S&P’s weaker 2026 outlook, suggesting broader analyst re‑rating risk for the data/ratings group. Peers Slide

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.