SouthState Bank Corp Sells 5,632 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

SouthState Bank Corp decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of SouthState Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares in the company, valued at $683,642,180.16. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Key Stories Impacting Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: EU regulators gave unconditional approval to Alphabet’s proposed $32B acquisition of Wiz, removing a major regulatory overhang on that deal. Google secures EU antitrust approval for $32 billion Wiz acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Investor demand for the debt was strong — the offering was increased and reports say total take exceeded $30B — signaling appetite for high‑quality corporate debt and Alphabet’s credit. Alphabet boosts debt sale again as total raise exceeds $30 billion, sources say
- Positive Sentiment: Several institutional filings show portfolio additions to GOOG in recent 13F updates, indicating continued long‑term buyer interest from some funds. HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP added GOOG shares
- Neutral Sentiment: The 100‑year, 6.125% bond is a rare, strategic move: it locks long‑term funding for AI capex but introduces unique duration and inflation risks that investors must price differently than normal corporate debt. Alphabet to sell rare 100-year bond to fund AI expansion, memo
- Neutral Sentiment: Fundamental backdrop remains solid: strong Q4 results and robust Google Cloud growth support the capex plan, but heavier spending guidance raises near‑term cash‑flow questions. Alphabet Q4 takeaway: Doubling down on cloud and AI investments
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction skewed negative as some investors interpret the massive debt raise and century bond as “sticker shock,” prompting selling and short‑term anxiety about leverage and capital allocation. Google Stock Stalls as $20B Century Bond Sale Sparks Debt Anxiety
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational and legal headlines (a TechCrunch report about data handed to ICE, trademark suit by Autodesk, ongoing trials) add regulatory/PR risk that can pressure sentiment. Google sent personal and financial information of student journalist to ICE
- Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling and some fund reductions were reported this week, which can exacerbate downward pressure when combined with the debt headlines. Mawer Investment Management decreased GOOG holdings
Alphabet Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $318.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.56 and its 200-day moving average is $273.75.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
Read More
