Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Source Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. Source Capital has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $50.41.

Source Capital Inc is an externally managed specialty finance company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Structured as a closed-end investment company, it focuses on investing in both debt and equity securities of businesses seeking growth capital, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives.

The company’s investment strategy encompasses senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

