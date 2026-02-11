Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $51.4680, with a volume of 58347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SON. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 172.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.