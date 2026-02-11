SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

SmartFinancial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. 12,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,132. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $712.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, operating through its primary subsidiary, SmartBank. Incorporated in 2006, the company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses and public entities across its regional footprint. SmartFinancial’s network of branch offices and digital platforms combines community-banking relationships with modern technology to serve its customers’ evolving needs.

Through SmartBank, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking, savings and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

