Skylands Capital LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Albany International Corporation $AIN

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Albany International Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $83.65.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Albany International’s payout ratio is -57.73%.

In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $836,385.80. This represents a 13.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Albany International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIN

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp. is a global advanced materials company specializing in engineered textiles and composites. Its business is organized into two primary segments: Process Media and Engineered Composites. The Process Media segment designs, manufactures and services press, forming and drying fabrics used in the production of paper and packaging materials, helping paper manufacturers improve efficiency, quality and sustainability. The Engineered Composites segment produces lightweight composite structures and components for aerospace and industrial applications, serving commercial and military aircraft programs as well as industrial markets that require high-performance, durable materials.

In the Process Media segment, Albany’s products include forming fabrics, press felts and dryer fabrics engineered to withstand extreme moisture and temperature conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.