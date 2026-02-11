Skylands Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,275 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 130.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.62. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.63.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

