Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 327.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price target on Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.49.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $121.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.99. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $134.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

