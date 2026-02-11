Skylands Capital LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 6.1% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.0%

Zeta Global stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -142.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ZETA. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson set a $29.00 target price on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $251,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,819. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

