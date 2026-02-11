Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 9,210 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for about 3.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $23,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,290,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,118,201,000 after buying an additional 449,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,461,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,748,000 after acquiring an additional 110,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $629,431,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,534,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3,051.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,472,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,155 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $88.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.61.

CCI stock opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

