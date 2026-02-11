Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 576,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 248,050 shares.The stock last traded at $50.4550 and had previously closed at $50.52.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

Simplify MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. This is an increase from Simplify MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify MBS ETF

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS. MTBA was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Simplify.

