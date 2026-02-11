Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 576,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 248,050 shares.The stock last traded at $50.4550 and had previously closed at $50.52.
Simplify MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.
Simplify MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. This is an increase from Simplify MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS. MTBA was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Simplify.
