Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 698,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,301 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 116,072 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3,624.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1,288.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company’s core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

