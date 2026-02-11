Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Arcosa’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Arcosa in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Arcosa’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Arcosa Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ACA opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $68.11 and a fifty-two week high of $128.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,225,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,812,000 after purchasing an additional 491,165 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth $37,035,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 207,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 25.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 763,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after purchasing an additional 154,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

