Short Interest in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Expands By 243.6%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,302 shares, a growth of 243.6% from the January 15th total of 961 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,432 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 137,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,595. WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors. IHDG was launched on May 7, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

