Short Interest in Rockefeller Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RGEF) Drops By 95.3%

Rockefeller Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 187 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 3,955 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Rockefeller Global Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA RGEF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.84. 2,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. Rockefeller Global Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Rockefeller Global Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0549 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 18.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rockefeller Global Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rockefeller Global Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockefeller Global Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:RGEF Free Report ) by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,687 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Rockefeller Global Equity ETF worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Rockefeller Global Equity ETF (RGEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US and developed market companies, allowing for up to 30% of its assets to be invested in emerging and frontier markets. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation RGEF was launched on Oct 25, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

