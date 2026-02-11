Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Grows By 354.0%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 50,898 shares, an increase of 354.0% from the January 15th total of 11,210 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,414 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 36,414 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRDSY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Prada in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Prada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRDSY

Prada Price Performance

About Prada

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 25,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,700. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

(Get Free Report)

Prada S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house renowned for its high-end leather goods, ready-to-wear collections and accessories. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada in Milan, the company has built a reputation for craftsmanship and understated elegance. Its product portfolio spans handbags, small leather goods, footwear, eyewear and fragrances, all designed to reflect a blend of traditional techniques and contemporary sensibilities.

The company distributes its products through a network of directly operated boutiques, franchise stores and e-commerce platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.