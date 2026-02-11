Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Increases By 39,675.3%

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,809 shares, an increase of 39,675.3% from the January 15th total of 85 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Metallis Resources Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of MTLFF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.40.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in the Greyhound property comprising two past producing silver/gold mines covering an area of 677 hectares located in the Idaho, the United States.

