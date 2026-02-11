Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Increases By 39,675.3%

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 33,809 shares, an increase of 39,675.3% from the January 15th total of 85 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Metallis Resources Trading Up 6.3%
Shares of MTLFF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Metallis Resources has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.40.
About Metallis Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metallis Resources
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.