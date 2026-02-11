Short Interest in Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Rises By 215.1%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,355,233 shares, a growth of 215.1% from the January 15th total of 2,333,897 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,970.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,970.9 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of LKREF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. 85,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,704. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: LKREF) is a Hong Kong–based real estate investment trust that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail properties, car parks and office spaces. Established in December 2005, Link REIT was formed through the initial public offering of non-railway commercial assets of the MTR Corporation and has since grown to become one of Asia’s largest REITs by asset value. Its holdings primarily consist of community shopping centres, daily necessities-focused retail outlets and complementary car parking facilities, with a strategy aimed at providing everyday convenience to local communities.

In addition to property ownership, Link REIT provides a range of asset and property management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Link Asset Management Limited.

