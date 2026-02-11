Short Interest in Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Increases By 7,581.2%

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,264 shares, a growth of 7,581.2% from the January 15th total of 394 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,544 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LNDAF opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

About Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros is a Madrid‐based insurance company founded in 1995 by Bankinter and the Royal Bank of Scotland. Specializing in a direct‐to‐consumer model, the firm sells policies through telephone and digital channels, streamlining distribution and pricing by eliminating intermediaries. Its core offerings include motor, home, travel and health insurance, complemented by legal protection and roadside assistance services.

Headquartered in Spain, Línea Directa focuses on serving the Spanish market with tailored insurance solutions.

