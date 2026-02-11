Short Interest in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Expands By 279.8%

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,181,553 shares, an increase of 279.8% from the January 15th total of 1,364,439 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,792,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,792,094 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10,333.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

EWA opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $28.88.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Australian equity market.

