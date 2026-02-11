Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Rises By 3,866.7%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,023 shares, an increase of 3,866.7% from the January 15th total of 51 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, SAB. de C.V. is a Mexico-based holding company active in the chemical and petrochemical sectors through its network of operating subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the production, marketing and distribution of a diversified portfolio of basic and intermediate chemicals. Headquartered in Mexico City, Industrias CH integrates upstream and downstream processes to deliver a range of monomers, polymers and specialty resins for various industrial applications.

The company’s product suite encompasses vinyl chloride monomers and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, as well as polystyrene, ABS and other polymer grades.

