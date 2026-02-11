Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Declines By 70.6%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 6,808 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FGM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 38,572.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

