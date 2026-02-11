Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Declines By 70.6%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGMGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 6,808 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FGM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 38,572.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

