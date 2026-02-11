Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Declines By 70.6%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 6,808 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of FGM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $71.12.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.