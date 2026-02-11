Short Interest in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DABS) Drops By 66.0%

DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DABS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,674 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 19,626 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

DABS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 92,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,470. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $54.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DABS. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,637,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,098,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,925,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 276,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,803,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,711 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Asset-Backed Securities ETF

The Doubleline ABS ETF (DABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest broadly in asset-backed, fixed income securities denominated in USD from both private and government sectors. The ETF targets an average duration of 1-6 years and mainly investment grade securities. DABS was launched on Feb 28, 2025 and is issued by DoubleLine.

