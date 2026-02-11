Short Interest in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Drops By 73.1%

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,097 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the January 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 821,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNAIW opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Brand Engagement Network has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc in April 2023.

