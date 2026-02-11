Short Interest in Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Drops By 73.1%

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,097 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the January 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 821,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 821,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brand Engagement Network Stock Down 5.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:BNAIW opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Brand Engagement Network has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About Brand Engagement Network
