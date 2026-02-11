Short Interest in AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM) Grows By 320.1%

AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 71,761 shares, a growth of 320.1% from the January 15th total of 17,080 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AB Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance

BUFM stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. AB Moderate Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

Get AB Moderate Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Moderate Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AB Moderate Buffer ETF stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,005,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,939 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 93.83% of AB Moderate Buffer ETF worth $229,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AB Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period. BUFM was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by AB Funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Moderate Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Moderate Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.