Shopify (TSE:SHO) Upgraded by Atb Cormark Cm to Moderate Buy Rating

Atb Cormark Cm upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Arete Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

