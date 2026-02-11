Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Atb Cormark Cm

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cormark Cm from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shopify from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.21.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

SHOP opened at $127.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.25. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $165.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,670,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,158,643,000 after purchasing an additional 743,803 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 64.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,611,797,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,622,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,601,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,043,365,000 after purchasing an additional 737,892 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.