Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Atb Cormark Cm

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cormark Cm from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shopify from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.21.
Shopify Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,670,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,158,643,000 after purchasing an additional 743,803 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 64.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,611,797,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,622,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,601,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,043,365,000 after purchasing an additional 737,892 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Shopify
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify said quarterly revenue should come in above market estimates, citing resilient consumer spending despite tariffs and rising prices — a direct catalyst for today’s bullish movement. Shopify forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates on strong demand
- Positive Sentiment: Shopify reported strong FY/4Q 2025 results (reported $11.6B revenue, robust free cash flow) and launched a $2B share repurchase program — a clear capital‑return move that supports the stock. Shopify’s Standout 2025: The Launchpad for a New Era of Commerce in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~27% in January to about 8.6M shares (≈0.7% of float), reducing immediate downside pressure and removing a source of selling. (Short‑interest data cited in filings/market reports)
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and outlets are bullish on Shopify’s AI and merchant‑solutions momentum (MoffettNathanson optimism, upgrades), which has driven pre‑earnings buying and momentum in recent sessions. Shopify’s stock soars ahead of earnings. Why this analyst is newly upbeat.
- Positive Sentiment: Case studies and merchant wins (e.g., powering subscriptions and AI personalization for Swanson Health) reinforce product traction and recurring revenue upside. Shopify Powers Swanson Health Subscriptions And AI Personalization For Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Some shops lowered price targets but maintained positive ratings (Benchmark trimmed its target to $145 while keeping a Buy rating), which mutes but does not reverse enthusiasm. Benchmark price target note
- Neutral Sentiment: BMO cut its target to $150 (still an Outperform), a mixed signal: slightly lower near‑term expectations but continued analyst support. BMO price target change
- Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets also published a pessimistic forecast piece that could weigh on sentiment if more analysts or investors echo those concerns. BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentators note SHOP remains in a longer‑term consolidation/“bear market” phase and question near‑term catalyst sustainability — a cautionary note for momentum traders. Shopify stock is stuck in a bear market: will it rebound after earnings?
About Shopify
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
