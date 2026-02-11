Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shimizu Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65.

Shimizu Corporation is a Tokyo‐headquartered general contractor specializing in architectural design, building construction, civil engineering and project management services. The company serves a broad range of industries, including residential and commercial property development, public infrastructure projects such as roads and rail systems, and industrial facilities. With a comprehensive suite of in‐house capabilities, Shimizu offers end-to-end solutions from initial feasibility studies and design through procurement, construction and facility management.

Core business activities encompass large-scale building projects, advanced infrastructure development and environmental engineering.

