Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.315-0.315 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of 0.000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 9,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.64. Shimano has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $748.03 million for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Shimano has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.315-0.315 EPS.

Shimano Inc, traded over-the-counter under the symbol SMNNY, is a Japan-based manufacturer best known for its high-performance cycling components and fishing tackle. Headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, the company operates two primary business segments: bicycle parts and fishing equipment. Within the cycling segment, Shimano produces an extensive range of drivetrains, derailleurs, shifters, brake systems, wheelsets and pedals for road, mountain and urban bicycles, catering to both professional athletes and recreational riders.

