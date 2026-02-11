SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Announces Earnings Results

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. SharkNinja updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.900-6.000 EPS.

SharkNinja reported record 2025 results with robust top-line and profitability — Q4 net sales rose ~17.6% to $2.1B and full‑year net sales were $6.4B, while adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS reached new highs.

The company exited 2025 in a net cash position and the board authorized an inaugural $750 million share repurchase program to be used opportunistically and to offset stock‑based dilution.

Management highlighted its diversification strategy — expanding into beauty and outdoor categories, scaling DTC and retail partnerships, and converting international markets to direct operations — which drove share gains across cleaning, cooking, food prep and beauty (Q4 international sales +21.4%, Mexico showed triple‑digit growth).

Management cautioned that persistent tariff‑related headwinds (assumed ~19–20% rates in China/SE Asia) will pressure gross margins in H1 2026 and that country transitions from distributor to direct models may create near‑term Q1 noise despite full‑year guidance for double‑digit sales and EBITDA growth.

SN stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $129.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64.

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company’s product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

