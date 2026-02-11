Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,056 and last traded at GBX 3,054, with a volume of 1260167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,012.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 to GBX 2,950 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,875 to GBX 2,849 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,928.80.

Severn Trent Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,827.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,721.37.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 101 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Trent had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Severn Trent news, insider Helen Miles sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758, for a total transaction of £606,760. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Severn Trent

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region – around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends. The UK’s regulatory model provides a high degree of certainty over five-year periods.

Featured Stories

