Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $36.3350, with a volume of 327742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $32.00 price target on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 125,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $3,630,821.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 142,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,555.93. This represents a 46.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 268,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,750,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 446.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

