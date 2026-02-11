Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 2nd

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of SIGI opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.74%.The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,108,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,437,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

