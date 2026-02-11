Seaview Investment Managers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Seaview Investment Managers LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 3.1% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 311.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 179.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $501.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.00 and a 1 year high of $527.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Zacks Research raised numerous forward estimates — notably boosting FY2027 to $33.44 and FY2028 to $37.67 EPS and lifting several quarterly forecasts across 2026–2027 (Q2/Q3/Q4 2026 and Q1–Q4 2027). Those upward revisions imply stronger medium‑term profit expectations and are a likely driver of positive investor sentiment.

Becker's Hospital Review reports HCA's growing outpatient network is reshaping its care footprint — a strategic shift that can increase lower‑cost visit volume, improve margins, and expand access, supporting longer‑term growth prospects.

Becker's note that an HCA Missouri hospital appointed a new chief nurse is operational/management news; positive for local execution but unlikely to move enterprise valuation materially.

Local community/PR activity — HCA leaders joined a Habitat build highlighting heart health — supports reputation and community relations but has limited direct financial impact.

An industry partner (AmeriPro Health) expanded Florida interfacility transport operations — relevant to patient logistics but not a company‑level catalyst unless tied to an HCA contract.

Offsetting the positives, Zacks trimmed its near‑term Q1 2026 EPS estimate (from $7.04 to $6.93) and retained a "Hold" rating. That modest near‑term downgrade and a non‑buy rating can limit immediate momentum despite stronger medium‑term forecasts.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $423.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.27.

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

