Seaview Investment Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 138,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 2.8% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE NVO opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Stories

