Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Down 11.7% – Time to Sell?

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $86.4590. Approximately 671,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 529,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.52.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.51. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other news, CEO James Reagan bought 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.17 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,498.20. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 229.3% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 69,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 180,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 161.1% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $19,767,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is an American technology integrator that delivers a broad range of engineering, systems integration and information technology (IT) services primarily to U.S. government clients. Founded in 1969 by J. Robert Beyster, the company has built a reputation for supporting defense, intelligence, federal civilian, health and energy agencies with specialized solutions that address mission-critical requirements. SAIC’s offerings span the full lifecycle of complex programs, from concept and design through development, deployment and sustainment.

The company’s core capabilities include systems engineering and integration, enterprise IT modernization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

