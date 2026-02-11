Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Purchased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 578.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

