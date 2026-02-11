Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Short Interest Down 63.7% in January

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 443,486 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 1,221,624 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,448,468 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,448,468 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 335.9% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

