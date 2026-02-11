Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,727,054 shares, a growth of 239.2% from the January 15th total of 509,130 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,861,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,861,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 3,564,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $23.28.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1014 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
