Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.7410, with a volume of 399173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Schrodinger in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Schrodinger from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $891.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schrodinger by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schrodinger by 17.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,261,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after buying an additional 291,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

