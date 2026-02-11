Schroders (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £247.51 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Oldfield purchased 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 467 per share, for a total transaction of £247.51.

On Monday, January 12th, Richard Oldfield acquired 60 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 416 per share, with a total value of £249.60.

SDR stock traded down GBX 10.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 456.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,104,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 422.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 398.06. Schroders plc has a 12 month low of GBX 283.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 472.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 413.86.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

