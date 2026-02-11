Schroders (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £247.51 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Oldfield purchased 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 467 per share, for a total transaction of £247.51.
Richard Oldfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 12th, Richard Oldfield acquired 60 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 416 per share, with a total value of £249.60.
Schroders Trading Down 2.3%
SDR stock traded down GBX 10.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 456.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,104,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 422.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 398.06. Schroders plc has a 12 month low of GBX 283.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 472.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.
