Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.63, with a volume of 40896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBGSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schneider Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Schneider Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Schneider Electric Stock Performance

Schneider Electric Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66.

Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management and automation solutions, offering products and services that help customers optimize the use of electrical power and industrial processes. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company traces its industrial roots back to the 19th century and has evolved into a technology-driven provider of electrical distribution, control and automation equipment, and related software and services.

The company’s portfolio spans low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, building and home automation, industrial automation and control systems, critical power and cooling for data centers, and integrated software platforms that enable monitoring, analytics and remote operations.

