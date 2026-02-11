Savant Capital LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.6817 dividend. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.9%.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

